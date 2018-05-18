Gun-Running Hillary Clinton Reacts to School Shooting: ‘Every day that we fail to act on gun violence, we are failing our children’

Hillary Clinton issued a call for legislative action in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a Texas high school on Friday, declaring that by failing to act, “we are failing our children.”

“Every day that we fail to act on gun violence, we are failing our children,” Clinton tweeted. “This should be a day for soul searching across America – and that soul searching should be matched with legislating to begin dealing with this national shame.”

Clinton’s tweet came hours after a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, leaving at least 10 people dead and several others injured.

Every day that we fail to act on gun violence, we are failing our children. This should be a day for soul searching across America – and that soul searching should be matched with legislating to begin dealing with this national shame. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 18, 2018

You killed thousands running guns and weapons thru Benghazi, including four Americans. No soul searching needed for you. It already has a place in HELL! https://t.co/Owc16WVex3 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) May 18, 2018

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1