Gun-Running Hillary Clinton Reacts to School Shooting: ‘Every day that we fail to act on gun violence, we are failing our children’

Hillary Clinton issued a call for legislative action in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a Texas high school on Friday, declaring that by failing to act, “we are failing our children.”

“Every day that we fail to act on gun violence, we are failing our children,” Clinton tweeted. “This should be a day for soul searching across America – and that soul searching should be matched with legislating to begin dealing with this national shame.”

Clinton’s tweet came hours after a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, leaving at least 10 people dead and several others injured.

