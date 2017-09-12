NFL Hall of Famer Mike Ditka on national anthem protesters: ‘Nobody will remember who they were’

Former Chicago Bears football coach and NFL hall-of-famer Mike Ditka had harsh words for NFL players protesting the national anthem over the weekend — and a warning for any players who plan to protest during Monday night’s game.

“People are gonna do what they want to do — this is a different generation. In other words, they think a lot of things don’t apply to them,” Ditka told TMZ on Monday. “Don’t forget now that that’s a minority, so for the majority of people who are going to understand what 9/11 meant, what this country stands for, the values that we have, and they’re gonna go in that direction. – READ MORE