HuffPost Publishes Article Calling Bush A ‘Terrorist,’ Promoting 9/11 Conspiracies On Anniversary Of Attacks

FOLLOW US!



The Huffington Post published an article on its contributor platform Monday that called George W. Bush and his family “terrorists” and openly promoted 9/11 truther conspiracy theories.

The post, written by Dexter Rogers, states, “… the world has been seriously duped into believing the terrorists ascended from abroad when actuality they were born and bred on American soil.”

The article quickly goes on to accuse Bush and the U.S. government of committing an inside job on 9/11.

“Bush managed to ride off into the sunset after destroying this country by socially engineering people that 9/11 was perpetrated by outsiders when it was an inside job by the American government,” Rogers says. – READ MORE