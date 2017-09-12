True Pundit

Excuse Me? CNN’s Don Lemon Claims He ‘Can Smell’ Racism (VIDEO)

CNN’s Don Lemon accepted an award over the weekend at a gala for the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), during which he claimed he could “smell” racism.

“We have to point out outright bigotry and racism,” Lemon reportedly stated. “And as a man of color, I certainly know it when I see it. I can smell it coming.” – READ MORE

