NFL Fines Saints Running Back $6,000 for Red Christmas Cleats, Trashing Anthem Still Allowed (VIDEO)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara said Thursday he was fined $6,079 by the NFL for his decision to wear Christmas-themed red cleats in last Sunday’s game.

The Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate then started a GoFundMe drive, saying he’d donate all proceeds to an organization that provides cleats to youth football players. – READ MORE

