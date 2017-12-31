True Pundit

Gowdy: ‘Almost Everything’ Was Done Differently in Hillary Clinton Email Probe (VIDEO)

Rep. Trey Gowdy demanded House investigators receive access to key documents in connection with the salacious Trump-Russia dossier – including forms from FBI interviews – and called out irregularities in the Hillary Clinton email probe.

In a Fox News exclusive, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes went after the Department of Justice and the FBI for its “failure to fully produce” documents related to the dossier, saying “at this point it seems the DOJ and FBI need to be investigating themselves.” – READ MORE

Share: