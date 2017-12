Dem Rep Speier: ‘I Don’t Regret’ Repeating Rumor That Trump Would Fire Mueller on December 22 (VIDEO)

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) stated she doesn’t regret repeating rumors that on December 22, President Trump would fire Special Counsel Bob Mueller.

Speier said, “I first identified it as rumor.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *