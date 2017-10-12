True Pundit

Entertainment Politics Sports

NFL Commish Roger Goodell’s Wife Uses Secret Twitter Account To Savage Media & NFL Critics

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

When National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell is under attack, as he so often is these days, @forargument is there to fight back.

The Twitter account, under the name “Jones smith,” has no followers, no profile picture and has been virtually dormant for long periods since its creation in 2014.

But @forargument has roared to life in the past few months, rising up to vigorously defend Mr. Goodell against perceived attacks on his handling of issues such as the national anthem protests by players.

The most frequent sparring partner for @forargument is the nation’s sports media. On Sept. 26, @ProFootballTalk, the Twitter account for the popular NBC Sports blog, tweeted that it was “on the commissioner” to solve the anthem issues

Who is this valiant defender of a man who has so few defenders?

It is Roger Goodell’s wife, Jane Skinner Goodell.

READ MORE:

Roger Goodell Has a Secret Defender on Twitter: His Wife
Roger Goodell Has a Secret Defender on Twitter: His Wife

When media outlets wrote about the NFL commissioner, an anonymous tweeter hit back.
WSJ WSJ

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Duke LaCrosse

    Dumb and dumber

    Honestly
    What did did that dude do to become NFL comissioner?
    Had to involve industrial strength knee pads