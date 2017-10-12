NFL Commish Roger Goodell’s Wife Uses Secret Twitter Account To Savage Media & NFL Critics

When National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell is under attack, as he so often is these days, @forargument is there to fight back.

The Twitter account, under the name “Jones smith,” has no followers, no profile picture and has been virtually dormant for long periods since its creation in 2014.

But @forargument has roared to life in the past few months, rising up to vigorously defend Mr. Goodell against perceived attacks on his handling of issues such as the national anthem protests by players.

The most frequent sparring partner for @forargument is the nation’s sports media. On Sept. 26, @ProFootballTalk, the Twitter account for the popular NBC Sports blog, tweeted that it was “on the commissioner” to solve the anthem issues

Who is this valiant defender of a man who has so few defenders?

It is Roger Goodell’s wife, Jane Skinner Goodell.

