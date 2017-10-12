Fresh Out of Twitter Jail, Rose McGowan Drops Rape Bombshell on Jeff Bezos About Harvey Weinstein

Rose McGowan Tweeted Thursday alleging the head of Jeff Bezos’ Amazon entertainment studio ignored her repeated claims that she she was raped by Harvey Weinstein.

Rose McGowan is claiming that Amazon optioned a television series from her only to kill it soon after when she voiced concern about a possible move the company was making to bailout Weinstein.

‘I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof,’ said McGowan on Thursday in a tweet directed at company founder Jeff Bezos.

‘I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works.’

She then added: ‘I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar.’ – READ MORE

