HOT TAKE: Howard Dean Thinks Trump Should Put Clinton Foundation in charge of Puerto Rico relief

Former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean on Thursday slammed President Trump for having “no clue” how to lead the federal recovery effort in Puerto Rico, suggesting that the Clinton Foundation — run by the family of Trump’s former opponent Hillary Clinton — handle it instead.

“What we should do is turn over the rehab of Puerto Rico to the Clinton Foundation. They know what they are doing. You have no clue,” said Dean, a Hillary Clinton supporter.

What we should do is turn over the rehab of Puerto Rico to the Clinton Foundation. They know what they are doing. You have no clue. https://t.co/2IxYqyG7CJ — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) October 12, 2017

