NFL Banned National Anthem Kneeling — But the League’s Favorability Rating Is Still Falling Flat

Despite instituting a new rule that bars players and team personnel from sitting or kneeling on the field during the national anthem, the popularity of the NFL hasn’t increased, according to a Fox News poll.

The league’s favorability rating has actually continued to decline, dropping down to 42 percent from 46 percent in 2017 and 64 percent in 2013. The poll also marks the first time in history more voters — 43 percent — hold a more negative view of the NFL than a positive one.

On the flip side, the league’s new anthem policy, which requires players to stand for the song or remain in the locker room, earned a 61 percent approval rating, while just 33 percent of Americans disagree with the rule.

Unsurprisingly, those numbers break down along racial and party lines, with 56 percent of people who are African-American opposing the policy compared to just 28 percent of voters who are white. Likewise, 54 percent of Democrats are opposed, but just 10 percent of Republicans are.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1