WATCH: WaPo Writer Tries Justifying Reporter Brian Karem Shouting Immigration Questions at Sarah Sanders

Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart said Friday that Playboy reporter Brian Karem was justified in doggedly pushing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer a question about the administration separating immigrant families at the border.

“Don’t you have any empathy? Come on, Sarah,” Karem shouted during a Thursday press briefing. “You’re a parent! Don’t you have any empathy for what these people are going through?”

While appearing on “Andrea Mitchell Reports” on Friday, both Capehart and host Andrea Mitchell criticized the White House for citing Bible verses used to justify slavery.

Capehart said he couldn’t take Sanders seriously while she used the Bible to justify something that was “morally reprehensible.”- READ MORE

WATCH: WaPo Writer Tries Justifying Reporter Brian Karem Shouting Immigration Questions at Sarah Sanders

"What is happening justified [Brian] Karem's shouting..."

