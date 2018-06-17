James Comey feeds the rumor he’s running for president in 2020

James Comey posted yet another photo of himself in Iowa Saturday, prompting social media users to argue about a potential 2020 presidential bid for the former FBI director.

“So good to see new growth in Iowa and across the country,” Comey captioned a photo of himself standing in what the Washington Examiner assumed to be a corn field.

So good to see new growth in Iowa and across the country. pic.twitter.com/3UeDofNVaC — James Comey (@Comey) June 16, 2018

Iowa traditionally hosts the first caucuses of the presidential cycle and is often a campaign hotbed for White House hopefuls.

Despite the cryptic tweets, Comey said during his recent publicity tour for his new memoir that he would “never” run for president. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1