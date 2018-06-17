Politics
James Comey feeds the rumor he’s running for president in 2020
James Comey posted yet another photo of himself in Iowa Saturday, prompting social media users to argue about a potential 2020 presidential bid for the former FBI director.
“So good to see new growth in Iowa and across the country,” Comey captioned a photo of himself standing in what the Washington Examiner assumed to be a corn field.
So good to see new growth in Iowa and across the country. pic.twitter.com/3UeDofNVaC
— James Comey (@Comey) June 16, 2018
I hardly gnome. pic.twitter.com/PERd5PE2qM
— James Comey (@Comey) June 15, 2018
Iowa traditionally hosts the first caucuses of the presidential cycle and is often a campaign hotbed for White House hopefuls.
Despite the cryptic tweets, Comey said during his recent publicity tour for his new memoir that he would “never” run for president. – READ MORE
