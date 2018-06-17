True Pundit

James Comey feeds the rumor he’s running for president in 2020

James Comey posted yet another photo of himself in Iowa Saturday, prompting social media users to argue about a potential 2020 presidential bid for the former FBI director.

“So good to see new growth in Iowa and across the country,” Comey captioned a photo of himself standing in what the Washington Examiner assumed to be a corn field.

Iowa traditionally hosts the first caucuses of the presidential cycle and is often a campaign hotbed for White House hopefuls.

Despite the cryptic tweets, Comey said during his recent publicity tour for his new memoir that he would “never” run for president. – READ MORE

