The Next ‘Purge’ Movie Has A Trump-Themed Promo

Apparently, that horror franchise with the most on-the-nose of political allegories still has juice in it.

Now on its fourth installment, “The Purge” series will be going the prequel route with “The First Purge.” For those scratching their heads, “The Purge” tells a dystopian story about a future United States headed by the New Founding Fathers of America where all crime is suspended for one night of the year so people can brutalize each other without consequence; basically, a libertarian nightmare.

According to Mediaite, the newest installment will be making a statement about President Trump, given the promotional image they have released – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *