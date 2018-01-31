RANK HYPOCRISY: Maxine Waters Calls Trump A Racist. Guess Who Hugged Jew-Hater Louis Farrakhan. (VIDEO)

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), who has had no problem labeling President Trump a racist, had no problem hugging one of the worst racists on the planet in 2006 as she joined members of the Congressional Black Caucus to meet virulent anti-Semite Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Farrakhan’s history of vehement Jew-hatred was amply illustrated by former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer on Monday, as he castigated the press for their double standard in condemning politicians who have countenanced KKK leader David Duke but not members of the CBC for meeting with Farrakhan.

But in 2006, as Jeryl Bier of The Wall Street Journal reports, Waters and members of the CBC met with Farrakhan after Hurricane Katrina, three years after the CBC met with Farrakhan, and Barack Obama, then a state senator, posed smiling with the racist minister. Bier writes that after the January 2006 hearings of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing and Community Opportunity regarding the federal government’s response to Hurricane Katrina, at least four CBC members headed to St. Augustine Church to meet Farrakhan. A video posted to YouTube in 2009 shows Reps. Maxine Waters and Barbara Lee of California, Al Green of Texas and William Jefferson of Louisiana hugging and shaking hands with Farrakhan as they conversed about public responses to Katrina. – READ MORE

As President Donald Trump prepares to deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), among others, plans to boycott the event.

But Waters is taking her boycott a step further, according to BuzzFeed News — she’s going to deliver her own response to the speech:

Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, will speak at the top of a BET News special after Trump delivers the State of the Union, a BET spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. The program, “Angela Rye’s State of the Union,” is part of a broader partnership announced just days ago between the network and the Democratic strategist and political commentator. Rye will executive produce news programs with a sharp focus on issues facing black Americans. The programs will run quarterly, BET said in a release.

The spokesperson said activists and some elected officials will analyze Trump’s first year in office on the program, and will talk about “building black politics and the value of engagement across today’s socio-political landscape.” – READ MORE