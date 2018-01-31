ESPN Host: Notre Dame ‘Fighting Irish’ Mascot Offensive, Needs To Change (VIDEO)

Now that the Cleveland Indians have opted to drop their “Chief Wahoo” logo, an ESPN host is now demanding that Notre Dame remove their “offensive” Fighting Irish mascot.

“First Take” host Max Kellerman argued Tuesday that all offensive mascots should change, regardless of whether or not a majority of people are offended by it. Indeed, a Washington Post survey revealed that a nine out 10 Native-Americans were not offended by team names like the Washington Redskins.

“When I go to Native-American reservations around the country to call fights, I am approached — I’ve received feathers in honor and letters saying, ‘Thank you for your stance,'” Kellerman said. “Do I believe that’s a representative survey of the way Native-Americans actually feel about this? No, I do not.” – READ MORE

Bowing to pressure by critics who have called it culturally offensive, the Cleveland Indians will remove the Chief Wahoo logo from its jerseys and caps beginning in the 2019 season.

After discussions with Major League Baseball and Commissioner Rob Manfred, the Indians will no longer sport the red-faced, smiling caricature during games.

The logo, which had been used by the team since 1947, has been deemed racist and offensive by critics.

Manfred told the Associated Press that the team conveyed to him that some fans have a “long-standing attachment” to the logo, but the Indians agreed that it’s “no longer appropriate” to use on the baseball field. – READ MORE