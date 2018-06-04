Politics
Newt Gingrich predicts ‘red wave’ in November
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted on Sunday that Republicans will see a “red wave” in the midterm elections this fall, claiming the party’s chances of holding onto its congressional majority has improved substantially in recent weeks.
“I actually believe we are closer to a ‘red wave’ than a ‘blue wave,'” Gingrich told Fox News, admitting he was nervous for GOP lawmakers earlier this year.
“But starting with passing the tax cuts, with what President Trump has done consistently on conservative judges, on deregulation, on trade negotiations, what he’s done with North Korea, I think people now have a sense that we’re moving in the right direction,” he said.
Gingrich’s prediction comes on the heels of several polls that have shown Republicans’ generic ballot average improving, in some cases to where the party is polling ahead of Democrats.- READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted on Sunday that Republicans will see a "red wave" in the midterm elections this fall, claiming the party's chances of holding onto its congressional majority has improved substantially in recent weeks.