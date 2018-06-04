Newt Gingrich predicts ‘red wave’ in November

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted on Sunday that Republicans will see a “red wave” in the midterm elections this fall, claiming the party’s chances of holding onto its congressional majority has improved substantially in recent weeks.

“I actually believe we are closer to a ‘red wave’ than a ‘blue wave,'” Gingrich told Fox News, admitting he was nervous for GOP lawmakers earlier this year.

“But starting with passing the tax cuts, with what President Trump has done consistently on conservative judges, on deregulation, on trade negotiations, what he’s done with North Korea, I think people now have a sense that we’re moving in the right direction,” he said.

Gingrich’s prediction comes on the heels of several polls that have shown Republicans’ generic ballot average improving, in some cases to where the party is polling ahead of Democrats.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1