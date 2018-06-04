High school biology teacher, 34, accused of having sex with student

A Virginia high school teacher was arrested last Thursday after it was discovered that she allegedly was teaching one student a little too much about the female anatomy.

Miranda Nicole Pauley, a 34-year-old biology teacher at Patrick Henry High School in Ashland, Va., faces four felony counts of indecent liberties by a custodian and one felony count of use of a communication system for crimes against children. She was released on $50,000 bond from the Pamunkey Regional Jail on Friday.

A preliminary hearing has been set for July 12.

As part of her bond, Pauley is to have no contact with anyone under 18, unless the minor is accompanied by a parent or guardian, and is not allowed on any school property except to retrieve her personal belongings. – READ MORE

