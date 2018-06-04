WATCH: CNN anchor slammed over questions suggesting Trump campaign-MS-13 parallel

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota was slammed by conservative Twitter users Saturday when she tried to draw parallels between the idea of FBI informants in the brutal gang MS-13 and President Donald Trump’s claim that his campaign was spied on.

“You believe that the FBI planted a spy in the Trump campaign. Are you using the term informant and spy interchangeably?” Camerota, a former Fox News co-host, asked Matt Schlapp, formerly President George W. Bush’s political director.

CNN's Alisyn Camerota compares the Trump campaign to MS-13. pic.twitter.com/VcTRtzAEwK — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 2, 2018

“When the FBI uses a source in MS-13 to find out what they’re doing is that a spy or a source, an informant to figure out what MS-13 is doing?” she continued.

“Look if you’re going to equate, I would call it spying,” Shlapp fired back. “And here’s the big difference, Donald Trump is not MS-13, Alisyn.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1