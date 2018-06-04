Politics TV
WATCH: CNN anchor slammed over questions suggesting Trump campaign-MS-13 parallel
CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota was slammed by conservative Twitter users Saturday when she tried to draw parallels between the idea of FBI informants in the brutal gang MS-13 and President Donald Trump’s claim that his campaign was spied on.
“You believe that the FBI planted a spy in the Trump campaign. Are you using the term informant and spy interchangeably?” Camerota, a former Fox News co-host, asked Matt Schlapp, formerly President George W. Bush’s political director.
CNN's Alisyn Camerota compares the Trump campaign to MS-13. pic.twitter.com/VcTRtzAEwK
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 2, 2018
“When the FBI uses a source in MS-13 to find out what they’re doing is that a spy or a source, an informant to figure out what MS-13 is doing?” she continued.
“Look if you’re going to equate, I would call it spying,” Shlapp fired back. “And here’s the big difference, Donald Trump is not MS-13, Alisyn.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota was slammed by conservative Twitter users Saturday when she tried to draw parallels between the idea of FBI informants in the brutal gang MS-13 and President Trump’s claim that his campaign was spied on.