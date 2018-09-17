Dems call on Senate to postpone Kavanaugh vote

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and a growing number of Senate Democrats are calling for the Senate to postpone a vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after a woman accusing him of sexual assault spoke publicly about the allegation.

“Senator Grassley must postpone the vote until, at a very minimum, these serious and credible allegations are thoroughly investigated. For too long, when woman have made serious allegations of abuse, they have been ignored. That cannot happen in this case,” Schumer said in a statement on Sunday.

Schumer added that Kavanaugh’s credibility was already “seriously questioned” over concerns from Democrats that he misled senators about his work in the George W. Bush administration.

“Now his credibility is even more suspect. To railroad a vote now would be an insult to the women of America and the integrity of the Supreme Court,” Schumer added.

Schumer's comments are the first time he's weighed in directly on the allegation since reports first surfaced of the alleged incident on Wednesday. It comes hours after The Washington Post published an interview where Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, described the alleged incident. Kavanaugh has denied wrongdoing.

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher is no fan of Brett Kavanaugh. But on Friday night’s show he conceded that a last-minute attempt to smear President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee with accusations of sexual assault is making liberals “look bad.”

Maher’s reaction stems from a report in the New Yorker last week that detailed a letter presented to top Senate Judiciary Committee Democrat Dianne Feinstein from a woman alleging Kavanaugh held her down and tried forcing himself on her during a high school party in the 1980s.

“Now they’re coming at him with this accusation from someone anonymous who said that he was at a party … but sexual assault in high school from an anonymous source, I think it makes us look bad,” Maher said.

"It behooves you to have some humility when you are a loser," Maher said. "We control nothing now. Not the White House, not the Congress, not the courts, and that's not mostly our fault, but partly."