In Munich, Pence doubles down on criticism of Europe over Iran nuclear deal, urges removal of Maduro

Vice President Mike Pence asked European allies to follow Washington’s lead and withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and urged the European Union to recognize Venezuelan politician Juan Guaido as the country’s president during a speech to world leaders at the Munich Security Conference.

“The time has come for our European partners to stop undermining sanctions” against Iran by offering economic incentives in exchange for limiting its nuclear program, Pence said Saturday, speaking after German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

France, Germany, Britain, the European Union, Russia and China are struggling with whether to join the U.S. in pulling out from the Obama-era deal.

“Join us as we bring the economic and diplomatic pressure necessary to give the Iranian people, the region and the world the peace, security and freedom they deserve,” Pence said in trying to rally support for the U.S. effort.

As for Venezuela, the vice president said in no uncertain terms Nicolas Maduro must be removed from power in the South American nation. Millions of Venezuelans have fled the country due to dire economic circumstances that have resulted in high inflation and starvation.

“The struggle in Venezuela is between dictatorship and democracy,” Pence said. “Nicolas Maduro is a dictator with no legitimate claim to power and Nicolas Maduro must go.” – READ MORE