News anchor leaves CBS station after defending Kavanaugh in online post

A veteran California broadcast journalist has resigned after writing a 400-word Facebook post last month defending then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from sexual assault allegations.

Kris Long had been off the air at CBS affiliate KESQ-TV in Palm Springs since the Sept. 17 post appeared, the Desert Sun reported.

On Friday he offered his resignation.

“I want to thank those who have offered support and apologize again for any I may have offended,” Long said in a written statement. “I hope to return to the news business in the future.”

Jerry Upham, general manager for the Gulf California Broadcast Company, said the station accepted Long’s resignation and that he “has a following and we know he will be missed by many in the area.” – READ MORE

Conservative Groups Hailed Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation To The Supreme Court As A “victory” For American Liberty And Called It A “major Step” In Restoring Constitutional Rights In The U.s.

Conservative think tanks, advocacy groups, and legal organizations dedicated to defending religious liberty weighed in on Kavanaugh’s Saturday afternoon confirmation, which was one of the “defining” issues for many voters in the 2016 election.

“This nomination and today’s confirmation were about the Constitution and the foundational freedoms it was designed to protect. Today was a major step in the journey to restore the Constitution to its rightful and intended role in our Republic,” Family Research Council President Tony Perkins announced Saturday.

“Today is a victory for liberty in America. I am overjoyed that the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh, a good man and good jurist. Justice Kavanaugh will serve with distinction as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States for years to come,” Heritage Foundation President Kay Cole James said in a Saturday statement. – READ MORE