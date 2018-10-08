Hirono: Protesters Running Senators Out of Restaurants Justified Because of White Supremacists

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said protestors forcing U.S. Senators to leave restaurants, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was justified “because when you look at white supremacists and all that.”

BASH: Should they be going after people at restaurants?

HIRONO: This is what happens because when you look at white supremacists and all that, this is what’s coming forth in our country. There is a tremendous divisiveness in our country. This is the kind of activism that occurs and people make their own decisions. If they violate the law, then they have to account for that.– READ MORE

Sen. Maize Hirono (D., Hawaii) said on Tuesday that a story about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh throwing ice at someone’s face while he was in college shows why the FBI must conduct an investigation into his behavior.

CNN host John Berman asked the senator about a New York Times story, published Monday, that details a 1985 bar fight in which Kavanaugh was questioned by the police. Kavanaugh’s friend Chris Dudley threw a glass bottle at someone’s head and was arrested. Kavanaugh was accused of throwing ice at someone.

“I want to ask you about these new developments we found out overnight, these police documents that show that Brett Kavanaugh threw ice in someone’s face during a bar fight when he was in college. Do you feel that is in anyway disqualifying for someone in the Supreme Court?” Berman asked.

“This is why we need an FBI investigation, because there are a lot of allegations and the reports really are about how he behaves when he is drunk,” Hirono said. “So that is very relevant. And the portrayal of himself as practically a choir boy is contradicted by his roommate, for example, in high school and people in high school. This is why we need an FBI investigation, why we have been calling for one for what seems like months.” – READ MORE