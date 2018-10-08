After Dems’ Kavanaugh failure, Cory Booker heads straight to Iowa

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker made his debut as a potential 2020 presidential contender, arriving in Iowa on Saturday — just hours after casting his Senate vote against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The New Jersey Democrat was well-received at an Iowa Democrats’ gala in Des Moines, which featured around 1,400 activists in a state where Republicans control the governorship and both chambers of the Legislature, the Washington Post reported.

His visit is the first by a Democrat who is considered a top-tier candidate for the 2020 presidential election. He planned to stay in the state through Thursday.

A spokesman for Booker, Jeff Giertz, insisted the senator has not decided to run for president and is focused purely on the midterm elections.

Giertz added that Booker has campaigned in 20 states with the intention of supporting Democratic candidates who will be a check and balance against the actions of President Trump.

During his 45-minute speech, Booker compared the anguish many felt over Kavanaugh’s confirmation to when he watched a man die from a gunshot wound. – READ MORE

In an open letter published on CNN, Kelley Paul, the wife of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called on Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) to retract a statement in which he encouraged activists to “get up in the face of some congresspeople.”

In the letter, Mrs. Paul explained that her local sheriffs in Kentucky do extra patrols around her home due to their home address and her husband’s phone number being leaked on the internet. Mrs. Paul described this as “a broader effort to intimidate and threaten Republican members of Congress and their families.”

“I now keep a loaded gun by my bed,” Mrs. Paul wrote. “Our security systems have had to be expanded. I have never felt this way in my life. In the last 18 months, our family has experienced violence and threats of violence at a horrifying level.”

Mrs. Paul recalled the shooting at the congressional baseball practice where Sen. Paul hid behind a tree and when he was attacked last November by a man in their yard who broke six of Sen. Paul’s ribs and left him with lung damage and multiple bouts of pneumonia. – RED MORE