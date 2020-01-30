Newly Sworn-In GOP Senator Hits Romney On Impeachment: ‘Wants To Appease The Left’

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who was sworn into the Senate earlier this month, hit her colleague Mitt Romney, former GOP presidential nominee and sitting Republican senator from Utah, for his stance with regard to the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

In a viral tweet, Sen. Loeffler blasted Romney for wanting to “appease the left” over his support of impeachment witnesses, when, according to the senator, there is “no case for impeachment.”

After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on! #gapol — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 27, 2020

“After weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment,” Loeffler posted via social media on Monday.

"Sadly, my colleague wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the during their 15 minutes of fame," she said.