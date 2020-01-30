Gabbard’s Lawyer Says Clinton Is Too ‘Intimated’ to Be Served Defamation Lawsuit: Report

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s (D-Hawaii) lawyer said that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has refused to be served paperwork regarding the $50 million defamation suit against her.

Gabbard filed the lawsuit against Clinton earlier this month over the former secretary’s claim that Gabbard is a Russian asset, as IJR has previously reported.

However, Gabbard’s attorney Brian Dunne said that attempts to serve Clinton with the lawsuit had failed twice, according to the New York Post.

Dunne said the server attempted to deliver the paperwork at Clinton’s home in Chappaqua, New York, but Secret Services agents turned the server away. Attempts to deliver the paperwork to Clinton’s attorney, David Kendall, also failed when Kendall said he couldn’t receive the lawsuit for Clinton.

"I find it rather unbelievable that Hillary Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she won't accept service of process. But I guess here we are," Dunne told the Post.