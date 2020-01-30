ME ME ME: AOC Fills In For Sanders At Rally — And Never Mentions His Name!

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is a Democratic socialist. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is a Democratic socialist. And the new star of the Democratic Party has already endorsed Sanders in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

So it made perfect sense that with Sanders stuck in the Senate listening to Democrats drone on endlessly about President Donald Trump as they seek to remove him from office, AOC would step in to substitute for the Vermont senator at a campaign rally in Iowa.

But the 29-year-old — who spends a lot of time taking selfies and posting on Instagram — completely forgot to mention Sanders’ name during her speech in Iowa City, Iowa.

With Sanders indisposed, he also tapped film director (and longtime Trump Derangement Syndrome) sufferer Michael Moore to deliver some remarks. – READ MORE