Newborn, with umbilical cord still attached, found alive in baby box at volunteer fire station

A newborn, with the umbilical cord still attached, was left in a baby box at a volunteer fire station in Indiana, making this the second time in five months that an infant was abandoned.

At around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a baby was placed in the Safe Haven Baby Box at the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department, WSBT reported.

When the box, fitted with a heated mattress, is opened, a silent alarm goes off to alert first responders that a baby has been placed inside.

Lt. Chuck Kohler says he was on scene tending to the baby girl less than a minute after receiving a page Sunday night.

The baby girl, named Grace by Kohler, appeared to be healthy, and was taken to the hospital for care.

The climate-controlled box was installed about two years ago to allow mothers to relinquish their newborns anonymously without fear of prosecution.

