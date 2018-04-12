Security
Newborn, with umbilical cord still attached, found alive in baby box at volunteer fire station
A newborn, with the umbilical cord still attached, was left in a baby box at a volunteer fire station in Indiana, making this the second time in five months that an infant was abandoned.
At around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a baby was placed in the Safe Haven Baby Box at the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department, WSBT reported.
When the box, fitted with a heated mattress, is opened, a silent alarm goes off to alert first responders that a baby has been placed inside.
Lt. Chuck Kohler says he was on scene tending to the baby girl less than a minute after receiving a page Sunday night.
The baby girl, named Grace by Kohler, appeared to be healthy, and was taken to the hospital for care.
The climate-controlled box was installed about two years ago to allow mothers to relinquish their newborns anonymously without fear of prosecution.
