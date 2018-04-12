True Pundit

Politics Security

Trump to Pardon Ex-Cheney Aide Scooter Libby; Move Solidifies Precedent for Mike Flynn Pardon

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump has reportedly already signed off on the pardon for Scooter Libby, who was convicted in 2007 for lying to the FBI and obstructing justice in the investigation into who leaked the identity of ex-CIA agent Valerie Plame.

Multiple people claimed that Libby leaked Plame’s identity to them after he had publicly stated he was not the source of the information.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: