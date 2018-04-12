Trump to Pardon Ex-Cheney Aide Scooter Libby; Move Solidifies Precedent for Mike Flynn Pardon

President Trump has reportedly already signed off on the pardon for Scooter Libby, who was convicted in 2007 for lying to the FBI and obstructing justice in the investigation into who leaked the identity of ex-CIA agent Valerie Plame.

Multiple people claimed that Libby leaked Plame’s identity to them after he had publicly stated he was not the source of the information.

Rumors of Trump pardoning Scooter Libby. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) April 13, 2018

Sets up the pardon of Mike Flynn. Both busted for lying to FBI. You can’t pardon Flynn unless you pardon Libby. Chess pieces. https://t.co/Uzn8mrAfK6 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) April 13, 2018

