Canadian UN Worker Arrested In Nepal For Pedophilia

60-year-old Canadian humanitarian worker Peter John Dalgish has now been arrested in Nepal and is under investigation for child sex crimes, according to a police report on Global News.

According to police, Dalglish was taken from a home in a district north of Kathmandu. Police said in a statement two girls, 12 and 14 years old, were “rescued” from the same house.

Police allege children were lured with a promise of education and foreign travel before they were sexually abused.

Authorities said in the statement they are investigating whether more children may have been victims.

The Canadian government confirmed the arrest of a Canadian national in Nepal but provided few details citing the Privacy Act.

“Global Affairs Canada is aware of the arrest of a Canadian citizen in Nepal,” a spokesperson said in an email. “Consular services are being provided. Due to the provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”

