New Yorkers Asked if They Have Republican Friends: ‘I Don’t Like That Kind of Extremism’ (VIDEO)

Millions of people voted for the Republican presidential nominee in 2016, but for some New Yorkers, people in that party were just too different to be their friend.

When PragerU’s Will Witt asked people whether they had any friends that were Republicans or supporters of President Donald Trump, he got a slew of responses from people saying they didn’t.

“I’ve literally like not even met Republicans. Not even kidding, really,” one man said. – READ MORE

"We stay away from those people."

