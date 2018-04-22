Schweizer: McCabe Lied to Deny FBI’s ‘Stonewalling’ of ‘Clinton Cash’

Peter Schweizer, Author Of Secret Empires: How The American Political Class Hides Corruption And Enriches Family And Friends, Told Siriusxm Hosts Rebecca Mansour And Joel Pollak During Thursday’s Breitbart News Tonight That The Legal Woes Potentially Awaiting Andrew Mccabe Began When The Former Deputy Fbi Director Lied By Characterizing The Bureau’s Investigations Of Hillary Clinton As Executed In Good Faith.

Schweizer said Andrew McCabe leaked disinformation to the news media in the weeks leading up to 2016’s presidential election to portray the FBI’s leadership as managing a good faith investigation into Clinton’s felonious handling of classified information by conducting government communications via a private email system.

LISTEN:

He said, “There were a series of articles in late October of 2016, so we’re talking about a week or two at most before the election. What essentially happened was people in the FBI leaked to the Wall Street Journal that there were a lot of people at the FBI — not only on the email investigation, but the Clinton Foundation investigation — that felt like they were being stonewalled. McCabe, according to the IG report, essentially leaked that, ‘No, there was an investigation going on. There was no stonewalling.’” He added that he did this “to create the impression that there were no roadblocks in the way of proceeding when, in fact, there were.” – READ MORE

