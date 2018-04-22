Hillary Told Aides ‘I Really Messed Up’ After ‘Deplorables’ Speech

Since the 2016 election, outsiders have pointed to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s infamous “deplorables” comment as one of the reasons she lost to Donald Trump.

And according to a new book released by Amy Chozick, a New York Times reporter who covered the Clinton campaign, Clinton herself may have regretted making that comment.

“I really messed up,“ Clinton told aides, according to an excerpt in the Daily Beast. She made her ”deplorable” remarks during a fundraiser just before the election.

Despite her acknowledgment that she “really messed up,” Clinton reportedly blamed others for her loss on election night. “I knew it. I knew this would happen to me,” she told campaign manager Robby Mook.

“They were never going to let me be president.” – READ MORE

