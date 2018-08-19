New York Times Tries, Fails In Yet Another Brett Kavanaugh Hit Piece

Democrats are so desperate to find something on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that they’re suing to uncover millions of records from his time in the George W. Bush White House.

In The New York Times, Democrats tried to claim that Kavanaugh “misled” the Senate during 2006 testimony when he was an appeals court nominee. Here’s the Times’ lede:

As a White House lawyer working for President George W. Bush, Brett M. Kavanaugh helped the administration’s effort to win Senate confirmation for one of Mr. Bush’s most disputed judicial nominees, a Mississippi district court judge who was seeking an appeals court seat, internal White House emails show.

Wow, seedy stuff. Looks like they really got Kavanaugh now. Combine this with his purchase of baseball tickets and love of beer and they might just take this guy down.

It’s not until the fourth paragraph that the Times tells you why this is supposedly bad for Kavanaugh. You see, back in 2006, Kavanaugh was asked about his work to help Judge Charles W. Pickering Sr. get confirmed to the appeals court. He responded: “This was not one of the judicial nominees that I was primarily handling.” – READ MORE