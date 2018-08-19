    True Pundit

    WATCH: Twitter CEO Makes Stunning Admission Of Bias During CNN Interview

    Posted on
    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted during an interview with CNN reporter Brian Stelter that Twitter has a “left-leaning” bias, suggested that they do “shadow ban” people, and said that he has not done enough to implement his own “personal objectives” at Twitter.

    The interview, set to air on Sunday, comes as the San Francisco based social media company is coming under intense fire over well-documented allegations of bias against Republicans and conservatives.

    “Are we doing something according to political ideology or viewpoints? We are not. Period,” Dorsey claimed during the interview, which took place on Friday. “We do not look at content with regards to political viewpoint or ideology. We look at behavior.”- READ MORE

     

