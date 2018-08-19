Chicago Mayor Faces More Heat After Linking Gun Violence to Minority Neighborhoods’ Lack of Morals

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is dealing with heavy backlash after his recent comments, where he linked the recent spike in shootings to lack of morals in the minority neighborhoods.

Fox News reported Emanuel directed blame after being asked about police staffing and strategy following a weekend where over 70 peoplewere shot:

“This may not be politically correct, but I know the power of what faith and family can do. … Our kids need that structure. … I am asking … that we also don’t shy away from a full discussion about the importance of family and faith helping to develop and nurture character, self-respect, a value system and a moral compass that allows kids to know good from bad and right from wrong.

If we’re going to solve this … we’ve got to have a real discussion. Parts of the conversation cannot be off-limits because it’s not politically comfortable. … We are going to discuss issues that have been taboo in years past because they are part of the solution. … We also have a responsibility to help nurture character.”

While he has been criticized for his comments from places like NRATV, there are also people with left-leaning ideologies who think Emanuel’s recent comments further prove how out of touch he is.

“Rahm Emanuel realized his blame-the-victim speech didn't really make a difference. So he had police patrols swarm the most violent neighborhoods. It's helping. But now, he is emboldened, and he's demanding, once again, more gun control." —@stinchfield1776 pic.twitter.com/Mmq1439Thh — NRATV (@NRATV) August 17, 2018

"I cannot see the victims of racist policies and bigoted practices shamed by anyone who says they need to do better or be better in their circumstance. I won't accept it," Shari Runner, the former president and CEO of the Chicago Urban League, said, according to Fox News.