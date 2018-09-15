New York Times Spreads Fake News About Nikki Haley’s $52,701 Curtains

A New York Times Headline Attacks Un Ambassador Nikki Haley’s Extravagant Curtains, Even Though The Obama Administration Ordered Them In 2016.

The fake news headline snarks, “Nikki Haley’s View of New York Is Priceless. Her Curtains? $52,701.”

In the first paragraph, the far-left Times goes on to attack Haley and President Trump’s State Department because they “spent $52,701 last year buying customized and mechanized curtains for the picture windows in Nikki R. Haley’s official residence as ambassador to the United Nations, just as the department was undergoing deep budget cuts and had frozen hiring.”

The word “spent” is crucial, however, because after five whole paragraphs describing Haley’s “spectacular views” in her leased $58,000 a month “full-floor penthouse, with handsome hardwood floors covering large open spaces stretching nearly 6,000 square feet,” the Times at long last reveals the truth… …

The Obama administration ordered those $52,701 curtains.

What's more the Obama administration chose the $58,000 per month penthouse.