‘Help These People and Help Save Lives’: Cajun Navy Sends Hundreds of Volunteers to Carolinas

Thousands of North and South Carolina residents evacuated their homes ahead of Hurricane Florence.

But some volunteers actually headed toward the areas that will be impacted by the Category 1 storm to help their fellow Americans.

Louisiana’s Cajun Navy, a volunteer search, rescue and recovery organization, will be helping local authorities with the search-and-rescue efforts.

“We have the resources … to go and help these people and help save lives and just make it a little bit easier for everybody,” Jordan Bloodsworth, a Baton Rouge member of the Louisiana Cajun Navy, explained on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning.

Bloodsworth, who is currently in Lumberton, N.C., said the Cajun Navy has informally been helping during storms since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and the organization has been growing and becoming more formal every year. – READ MORE