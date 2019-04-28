New York Times Publishes Antisemitic, ‘Offensive’ Cartoon, Fails to Apologize

In Thursday’s international edition of The New York Times, a cartoon with “anti-Semitic tropes” was published that portrayed a blind President Trump led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu depicted as a dog with a Star of David collar around its neck.

The cartoon appeared in the April 25 international edition and coincided with the end of the Passover holiday and Shabbat, two days many observant Jews were not online.

The cartoon was quickly criticized by several social media users.

2. Here’s the anti-Semitic cartoon that the NYT published pic.twitter.com/ucLCLIyTgJ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 27, 2019

An Editors' Note to appear in Monday’s international edition. pic.twitter.com/1rl2vXoTB3 — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) April 27, 2019

The New York Times has since released a statement, which said an editor's note will appear in Monday's international edition.