Report: Suspected CA Synagogue Gunman Called Trump ‘Jew-Loving, Anti-White, Traitorous C*cksucker’ in Manifesto

A 19-year-old man suspected of carrying out the deadly shooting at a San Diego-area synagogue on Saturday appears to have published an antisemitic and anti-Trump manifesto online, according to several reports.

The alleged suspect – John T. Earnest – walked into Congregation Chabad in Poway and began opening fire, killing one person and wounding three others, said law enforcement. A girl and two men were hurt as worshippers celebrated Passover, a holiday commemorating the Jewish people’s liberation by God from slavery in ancient Egypt. The three were in stable condition, authorities said, according to the Associated Press.

An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent inside the building shot at Earnest as he fled the scene. The suspect ran down the street and was later taken into custody shortly after calling the police to say he had shot up the Jewish house of worship. Earnest is believed to have used an AR-type assault weapon. There were indications that the gun might have malfunctioned after firing numerous rounds inside the synagogue, said San Diego County Sheriff William Gore. He said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide, while officials are evaluating possible violations of state hate crime statutes.

NBC News further reported: “The shooter claims in the Q-and-A section to eschew political ideology, saying he does not support Donald Trump because of his support for Israel. The writer also complains that conservatives aren’t violent enough in support of their politics.”

“Are you a Trump supporter?” one question reads. “You mean that Zionist, Jew-loving, anti-White, traitorous cocksucker? Don’t make me laugh,” the answer says.

Another question asks if the author is a “conservative?” The answer states:

I am not a useless, spineless coward so no—I am not a conservative. Conservative is a misnomer. They conserve nothing. They'll complain all they want but they won't take up arms and threaten their government with death (the only thing that works). Ever heard about the Battle of Athens (1946)? Find your balls again you insufferable faggots. If you do not defend your rights you deserve none.