John Brennan blasts Trump’s ‘sociopathic ramblings,’ denies participating in a ‘coup’

Former CIA Director John Brennan pushed back Friday on President Trump’s charge that he knew about or participated in an attempt to overthrow the American government.

“I don’t think it’s surprising at all that we continue to hear the sociopathic ramblings of Mr. Trump claiming that there was this effort to try to prevent him from being elected or to unseat him,” he told MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson.

Brennan was reacting to comments Trump made during an interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday night.

Trump specifically criticized Brennan, along with former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, in the fiery interview. – READ MORE