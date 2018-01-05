Barbra Streisand Worried Hollywood Will Be ‘Punished’ by GOP Tax Reform

Barbra Streisand weighed in on the newly-signed tax reform law Thursday, explaining that she believes the GOP-led effort was deliberately set up to harm blue states, athletes, Hollywood, and the middle class.

The 75-year-old stage, screen, and music icon and frequent critic of President Donald Trump blasted the “erratic and disruptive” members of the president’s administration on her Twitter account Thursday.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that blue states, athletes, actors, writers, producers, and directors will be punished by this scam of a tax bill, where billionaires get billions, and the middle class gets bupkis (practically nothing) – and an eventual tax increase,” Streisand wrote.

Streisand also slammed the administration for what she called its “abuse of power, the vindictiveness, and the outright lies.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *