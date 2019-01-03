New York Times Praises Radical Environmentalist Who Killed Himself To Save Earth

The New York Times has treated one man’s deranged act of self-immolation as some sort of noble sacrifice worthy of reverence.

Earlier this year, radical environmentalist David Buckel demonstrated his love for planet Earth by lighting himself on fire in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park in order to set an example in the fight against climate change. In a suicide note, the 60-year-old gay rights activist said his use of fossil fuels to immolate himself was to make a point about what humans are already doing to themselves.

“Most humans on the planet now breathe air made unhealthy by fossil fuels, and many die early deaths as a result,” Buckel wrote in his note. “My early death by fossil fuel reflects what we are doing to ourselves. Honorable purpose in life invites honorable purpose in death.”

In an obvious ploy to somehow articulate his derangement as something poetic, Buckel likened his death by inferno to that of Buddhist monks who would self-immolate to protest China’s occupation of Tibet. “This is not new, as many have chosen to give a life based on the view that no other action can most meaningfully address the harm they see,” he wrote. “Here is a hope that giving a life might bring some attention to the need for expanded actions, and help others give a voice to our home, and Earth is heard.”

For its annual “The Lives They Lived” obituary, The New York Times treated Buckel’s destructive act of intense misanthropy with such reverence that it’s practically impossible to tell if they wished others followed in his footsteps – READ MORE