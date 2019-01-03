Kasich endorses Romney’s Trump criticism: ‘Welcome to the fray’

Outgoing Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) on Wednesday endorsed Sen.-elect Mitt Romney (R-Utah)’s criticism of President Trump.

“Welcome to the fray, @MittRomney,” Kasich wrote on Twitter, posting a link to Romney’s Washington Post op-ed published on Tuesday.

Kasich is one of the Republican Party’s most vocal Trump critics, openly blaming the president for the country’s political divisions and slamming his hard-line immigration policies, which resulted in the separation of more than 2,000 migrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Kasich is known to be considering a run for president in 2020. He has said previously that a third-party candidate could have a “legitimate chance” in the upcoming presidential election.- READ MORE