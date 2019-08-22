New York Times Faces Intense Backlash After Editor’s Anti-Semitism Exposed

The New York Times faced intense backlash on Thursday after one of its editor’s anti-Semitism was exposed and the scandal trended to the top on Twitter — which led multiple high-profile figures and politicians to call for his firing.

The latest anti-Semitism scandal to break out at The New York Times came after writings from Senior Staff Editor Tom Wright-Piersanti, who oversees the infamously left-leaning newspaper’s political coverage, were revealed on Thursday morning and showed years worth of anti-Semitic and racist views.

The revelation comes after The New York Times has repeatedly defended anti-Semitic Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) while trying to cast President Donald Trump — the most pro-Israel president in U.S. history — as being anti-Semitic.

In a tweet from 2010, Wright-Piersanti tweeted: “I was going to say ‘Crappy Jew Year,’ but one of my resolutions is to be less anti-Semitic. So… HAPPY Jew Year. You Jews.” – READ MORE