Sean Spicer Says He’s ‘Going out and Having Some Fun’ After ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Casting Is Criticized (VIDEO)

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer isn’t letting the critics of his casting on “Dancing With the Stars” get in his way of having some fun.

Spicer will be dancing his way across the stage in the upcoming season after “Good Morning America” announced on Wednesday his casting on the show’s Season 28.

“I’ve never really cared what they think,” Spicer told Mediate on Wednesday evening of a New York Times critic. “I’m not going to care now.”

“I’m going to enjoy myself, and if more people like me, than that’s great. I’m very happy with who I am. I’m very happy with the friends that I have. The idea that I need this to make myself feel better is preposterous. I’m in this because I enjoy it. I’m very comfortable with who I am, what I believe and who I support, and that’s it.”

In response to Bergeron, Spicer told Fox News, “I firmly believe when the season is over he’s probably going to realize bringing a diverse group of people together, who can interact in a fun, civil and respectful way, is actually a way we can move the country forward in a positive way.” – READ MORE