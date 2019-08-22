Poll: Trump Leads in 2020 Matchup Against Top Democrat Candidates

President Trump leads top Democrat candidates in a hypothetical general election matchup, according to a Zogby Analytics/24/7 Wall St. poll released Monday.

The poll, which surveyed 897 likely U.S. voters August 9– 12, shows Trump narrowly topping all of his leading Democrat challengers.

Respondents were asked, “If the 2020 presidential election were held today and the candidates were Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, whom would you vote for?”

2020 National GE:

Trump 46% (+1)

Biden 45%

.

Trump 45% (+1)

Sanders 44%

.

Trump 44% (+2)

Harris 42%

.

Trump 45% (+2)

Warren 43%

.

Trump 45% (+3)

Buttigieg 42% Zogby Analytics/@247WallSt 8/9-12 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 19, 2019

Of the 897 respondents, 46 percent chose Trump, 45 percent chose Biden, and nine percent said they were unsure. While Biden fares better with millennial voters– 50 percent to Trump’s 38 percent – Trump does better with voters 65 and older, 56 percent to 40 percent. Trump also leads Biden among independent voters, 44 percent to Biden’s 36 percent. – READ MORE