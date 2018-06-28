New York Times details conditions of Obama-era family detention center: ‘No place for human beings’

The New York Times published a shocking first-hand account of the horrific conditions a mother and her young son faced after immigrating to the United States from El Salvador. Unfortunately for the mainstream media that continues to portray President Trump as the face of immigration crisis – the asylum seeker’s tragic account happened in 2014.

The author of the Op-Ed wrote on the condition of anonymity because of “gang-related threats” her family has faced. She explained that she wanted to flee the violence of her native El Salvador, so she came to the United States, seeking a new life, during President Barack Obama’s second term in the White House.

“Instead, I found myself locked in a family immigration detention center. It’s an experience that I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” she wrote.

“The day-to-day conditions were horrible. The food was often expired, the milk was spoiled, and we weren’t provided with snacks for our children between meals,” she wrote.

She explained that sometimes food was thrown out because of concerns regarding rats in her dorm and said children often went to bed hungry, while clean water also was hard to come by.

“It was no place for human beings, let alone for families with small children,” she wrote.

“When one mother whose daughter had asthma informed the officers that her child needed medical care, she was told that she should have thought about that before she came to the United States,” she wrote. – READ MORE

