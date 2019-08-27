New York Times’ Bret Stephens Threatens Man’s Job for Calling Him a ‘Bedbug’

The ongoing meltdown over at the far-left New York Times marched on Monday when Never Trump columnist Bret Stephens threatened the job of a man who called him a “bedbug.”

According to Dave Karpf, an associate professor at George Washington University, a rather innocuous tweet resulted in a threat from Stephens.

Based on a hilarious report about the New York Times’ offices being infested with bedbugs (c’mon, that’s funny), Karpf, who is no fan of Stephens, fired off an anodyne tweet to his 13,400 followers calling the columnist a “bedbug.”

“The bedbugs are a metaphor,” Karpf wrote. “The bedbugs are Bret Stephens.”

Karpf didn’t even “at” Stephens, meaning tag him in the tweet so it would be guaranteed to show up in his feed. – READ MORE

