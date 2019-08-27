Beach Towel Argument Leads to 40-Person Brawl at Water Park

An argument over a beach towel started a 40-person brawl at a Sacramento, California, area water park on Sunday afternoon. One man was nearly killed in the wild fracas that followed, causing the Raging Waters theme park to shut down.

The brawl began around 3:30 p.m. at the Lazy River picnic area within Raging Waters water park in Sacramento after two women disagreed over who should have taken whose beach towel, Everest Robillard, the Cal Expo police chief, told KCRA.

When Christopher Neves, 35, of Modesto, attempted to break up the fight, three other people attacked him and jumped into the fray, Robillard said.

The brawl grew to about 40 people in total, with a subgroup trading physical blows while the rest of the crowd hurled insults at each other.

Officers arrived to discover Neves without a pulse or heartbeat for an unspecified amount of time. – READ MORE